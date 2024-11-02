Atlanta police urge witnesses of recent homicide to come forward

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help to identify individuals seen in video and photos connected to a recent homicide.

Officials say the incident happened on October 26, 2024, at 750 Cascade Place SW, where a man was shot and later died from his injuries.

Police say they are looking to identify these persons of interest in connection with the homicide.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators have shared the footage and images and are urging anyone with information to reach out. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You don’t need to give your name or any personal details to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.