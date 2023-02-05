Family of activist shot and killed near Atlanta police training center site to hold news conference

The family of a protestor killed by the Georgia State Patrol at the site of a planned police training center dubbed "Cop City" by opponents will be holding a news conference Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the family said a private autopsy paid for by the family reveals that 26-year-old Manuel Teran was shot at least thirteen times.

Protestors have demanded the release of video or audio from that morning, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said there is none.

According to the law enforcement narrative, Teran was inside a tent in Intrenchment Creek Park as cops raided it on January 18th.

Manuel Esteban Paez Teran (Provided to FOX 5)

The GBI said Teran did not comply with officers’ orders, leading to an "exchange of gunfire," first striking a Georgia State Trooper, who survived.

With no body camera video, activists and family members say they are skeptical of that narrative.

"It makes you feel like you’re unsafe," said Mike Morris at a recent protest against police brutality. "We expect to be protected and our officers to serve us."

In response to that skepticism, the GBI released records that show Teran legally bought the gun in 2020.

The GBI says this was the gun Manuel Esteban Paez Teran used to shoot a Georgia State Patrol trooper during a raid near the "Cop City" Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The protestors have been occupying the site in tents and tree houses to stop the construction of the training center because they believe the forest space is critical – and the training center will further what they call cops’ "urban warfare tactics" toward the public.

Seven Democratic state senators have written a letter calling for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Meanwhile, in a highly unusual move, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recused herself from the case.

"I believe being a part of the multi-jurisdictional task force puts us in a position that it is very possible that the community would feel that we were involved in it, and therefore cannot investigate our own," Boston told reporters.

Some activists are calling on the GBI to follow suit and recuse itself because of its involvement in that task force.

The family will gather for that news conference on the steps of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

FOX 5 will have complete coverage on air and online.