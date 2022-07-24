Atlanta police seek identity of accused M.L.K. Jr. Dr. CITGO shooting suspect

Atlanta police officials say they need help identifying a suspect in connection to the shooting outside a CITGO gas station that left 2 people injured.

Officers released video surveillance on Sunday of what they say is the suspect at the CITGO gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. shortly before the incident occurred.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, officers reported that two victims were taken to the hospital after they told authorities that they were both "standing in front of 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. with others when the suspect, who walked across the street to their location began shooting at them, striking them both before fleeing the scene on foot."

Photo of an unknown suspect released by APD in connection to the July 17 CITGO shooting that left two individuals injured. (Atlanta Police Department)

At this time, officials have not released the identities of the two victims.

If you have any information on this case, authorities have asked you to submit an anonymous tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com or to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).