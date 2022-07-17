Shooting in front of CITGO on M.L.K. Jr. Dr. leaves 2 injured, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in front of the CITGO on M.L.K. Jr. Dr. that left two people injured.

Officials say the incident happened around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday at 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., a location that matches the CITGO gas station.

When officers arrived, they say that one victim was found with gunshot injuries in front of the sited location and the other victim was found at an apartment complex at 405 Fairburn Rd.

Both victims told authorities that they were both "standing in front of 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. with others when the suspect, who walked across the street to their location began shooting at them, striking them both before fleeing the scene on foot."

Officers said that both victims were "alert, conscious, breathing," and were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

At this time, authorities have not released the identity of the two victims.

"Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Atlanta Police Department officials say.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.