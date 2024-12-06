Atlanta police increasing security Downtown for SEC Championship

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department says its officers will be out in full force during the SEC Championship in Downtown Atlanta. Officers will be working 12-hour shifts to keep visitors safe, but say it's also up to individuals to help them do their job. Police are also warning drivers of fake parking tickets that have been popping up Downtown.



Between the Bulldogs and the Longhorns, Downtown Atlanta will be packed for the SEC Championship. Atlanta police say they will be out in full force.

"So, while there are all of the teams out on the field on Saturday, we're going to have our team in the Downtown space," Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Officers in the Downtown district will be working 12-hour shifts to ensure the area is covered, and they're looking at specific spots.

"We have strategic patrols that will be moving in areas that we know citizens will be moving from the MARTA stations and the hotels over to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the parking areas. We also have undercover teams that are moving about, looking for individuals who may be trying to cause harm. We're looking for scams that are going on around selling illegal merchandise of the gypsy lots that may be popping up. And we're patrolling those thoroughfares with our air unit, our canines, and other resources as well," Schierbaum said.

Police say it's important you take steps to protect yourself. Lock your doors, don't leave a weapon or any valuables in your car, and have safe transportation options.

"This officer can do all the brave work, but you have to call in. So, if you see something, say something to the Atlanta Police Department," the chief said.

The chief's message came less than a day after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed near State Farm Arena over an argument about selling T-shirts.

Police told FOX 5 that two sets of individuals got into an argument that escalated to gunfire outside of Wednesday night's Creed and 3 Doors Down concert. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Dexter Devaughn Hoefer Savage Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are trying to gather evidence and identify who fired the deadly shots.

The Atlanta Police Department is also warning visitors to watch out for scammers attempting to trick drivers out of their money with fake parking tickets.

If anyone receives a suspicious parking ticket, police say they should report it by calling 311.