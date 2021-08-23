Missing 11-year-old boy found safe by Atlanta police

article

Police said a missing 11-year-old Atlanta boy who was considered a critical runaway juvenile has been found safe.

Jaoquin Charles was last seen along Tarragon Way in the Wilson Mill Meadows subdivision around 5:45 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department said.

Police said he was found a few hours later and is safe.

