Atlanta police release video related to shooting at gas station last week

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Police looking for man reportedly involved in shooting at gas station on Martin Luther King Drive on March 15. 

ATLANTA - Video has just been released of the person who may have shot another man at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive last week.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they responded to the 100 block of Gordon Terrace SW to investigate a possible shooting on the morning of March 15.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot to death.

During their investigation, they determined the man was shot at a gas station in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between two males.

RAW: March 15 gas station shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta Police are looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station on Martin Luther King Drive on March 15.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.