Atlanta police release video related to shooting at gas station last week

Video has just been released of the person who may have shot another man at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive last week.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they responded to the 100 block of Gordon Terrace SW to investigate a possible shooting on the morning of March 15.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot to death.

During their investigation, they determined the man was shot at a gas station in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between two males.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.