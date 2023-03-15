Expand / Collapse search
Man shot to death at SW Atlanta gas station, police investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting on southwest Atlanta gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that at around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 100 block of Gordon Terrace SW.

At the scene, police found the body of a man who had been shot. The victim's identity has not been released.

During their investigation, officials say they determined the man had been shot at a nearby Shell gas station on the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Homicide investigators responded to the gas station and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

At this time, police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the homicide.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.