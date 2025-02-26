Murdered Atlanta teens died after rapper music video shoot, police say

The Brief Gang-Related Arrests: Atlanta police announced the arrest of multiple members of the Goodfellas gang in connection with last summer’s deadly shooting on Sparks Street. Retaliation Attack: Investigators say the shooting was ordered by a high-ranking gang member in prison as retaliation for an Atlanta rapper filming a music video in their territory. Victims Targeted at Celebration: The suspects opened fire on an apartment complex where 13-year-olds Ja'Kody Davis and Lamon Freeman, along with 11-year-old Dontavious Davis, were gathered to celebrate Freeman’s birthday.



Atlanta police announced Wednesday that multiple members of the violent Goodfellas gang have been arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting that occurred last summer on Sparks Street.

The shooting claimed the lives of two 13-year-old boys, Ja'Kody Davis and Lamon Freeman, and injured 11-year-old Dontavious Davis. Freeman was killed on what would have been his 14th birthday.

During the press conference, investigators revealed that the attack was in retaliation for an Atlanta-based rapper entering the gang’s territory to film a music video. Authorities say a high-ranking member of the Goodfellas gang, who was incarcerated at Hays State Prison, orchestrated the attacks.

Following those instructions, the suspects opened fire on an apartment complex where the three young teens were gathered to celebrate Freeman’s birthday.

Police did not identify the rapper during the press conference, but said that he knew who he was and called his acts "cowardly."

Those arrested were identified as Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford and Ali Caldwell. Markus Crawford and Tradon Crawford are brothers.

The young teens did not have any connection to the gangs involved in the dispute, according to police. Atlanta PD also did not identify the rival gang.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is still a $50,000 reward for additional information about the case. Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235.