Two Atlanta 13-year-olds killed on birthday; Investigators increase reward to $50K

Investigators are now offering $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest in an Atlanta triple shooting that killed two teenagers on one of their birthdays.

Lamon Freeman and Ja'Kody Davis were gunned down in the Oakland City neighborhood of Atlanta early Tuesday morning. Freeman was supposed to turn 14-years-old that day.

Davis' 11-year-old brother was also shot during the incident on Sparks Street. The boy, identified as Dontavious Davis, was rushed to the hospital where his mom says he is slowly recovering.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lamon Freeman (Photo submitted by family)

Atlanta police are still looking for the gunman in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to give Atlanta detectives a call at 404-546-4235, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS for anonymity. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for $50,000.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the Davis family.