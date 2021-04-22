Atlanta police officers to get bonuses

Some extra cash for the younger police officers in Atlanta may be one more argument to persuade them to remain with the Atlanta force.

That is what Howard Shook was thinking when he first proposed a retention bonus program late in 2020.

He put the figures together and this week his colleagues on the Atlanta City Council, and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, got behind his proposal.

The bonuses will be awarded to young and mid-career cops. The amounts range from $1,200 to $2,500.

"I realized that if I tried to include everyone, the amount would be reduced to no more than a tip," Shook said.

As it is, city budget writers will have to come up with more than one million dollars to fulfill the streamlined bonuses.

"I wish I could have done more, but I had to work within the restraints of a tough business climate," Shook added.

Plus, the veteran council member noted the upcoming budget will have to tap into reserves to meet the bills even before the bonus add-on.

Veteran cops tell FOX 5 they understand the rationale for targeting the younger cops.

Right now, top pay for sergeants and lieutenants is close to or exceeds $100 annually.

