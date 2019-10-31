Atlanta police officer resigns amid lawsuit

The Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force has left the department.

Late Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police announced the retirement of investigator Sung Kim after 26 years on the force.

The retirement comes after the family of the dead man announced plans to file a multi-million dollar lawsuits against the city and the U.S. government over the shooting death.

RELATED: Family is now suing APD for 20 million after son killed during raid

Attorneys for the family of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison told reporters on Monday that Atlanta police had asked for the officer's resignation.

At the time, police said Chief Erika Shields had not made a decision about his employment.

The family claims Atchison was unarmed and surrendering when he was shot as the task serve served a robbery warrant.

Advertisement

RELATED: Family filed $20 million lawsuit in Atlanta police shooting