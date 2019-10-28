Family is now suing APD for 20 million after son killed during raid

The family of a man shot and killed by police now has a lawsuit pending against the city of Atlanta and the FBI.

His father, Jimmy Hill, says his life has been a living hell since his son was killed and he wants justice. Tanya Miller, the family's defense attorney says A. Atchison was wrongfully shot and killed and Officer Sung Kim should be terminated.

The shooting happened in January at the Allen Hills Apartments 3000 block of Middleton Road NW. As the FBI and other law enforcement agents showed up at an apartment, they say an armed robbery suspect Jimmy Atchison fled.

It was in that second apartment that a task force member, identified as an Atlanta police officer, fired his gun, killing Atchison.

Now members of Atchison's family are taking legal action against the police department.

"When it seemed like man closed one door, God opened another," Atchison's father said. "It has been a struggle."

Atchison has two children, a 1-year-old son, and a 3-year-old daughter. Attorney Tanya Miller says Atchison's children need to be taken care of and one can't put a price on the death of their father. She believes that the $20 million lawsuit will not bring Atchison's life back, but will help take care of his family.

The family tells FOX 5 News answers from police have been hard to come by, and they are asking for Sung Kim to be terminated and arrested.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's office says the case is a top priority and he is still investigating.