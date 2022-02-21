Atlanta police officer fired after Cherokee County rape arrest

article

An Atlanta police officer has been fired after being arrested in Cherokee County on charges he raped of an Acworth woman late last month.

Lionel Dely, 32, of Marietta, was arrested earlier this month on rape charges. The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards immediately relieved him from duty on Feb. 14.

During an emergency hearing on Monday, the Atlanta Police Department decided to fire him. Dely had been with the department since April 2015.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Dely assaulted a woman he had just met at her apartment in Acworth on Jan. 31. Investigators said Dely told the woman he was conducting an investigation. APD said he was not on official business when this incident occurred.

Dely turned himself into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center on Feb. 11.

APD said they are cooperating in the investigation.

