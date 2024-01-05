APD officer dies after suffering medical emergency on way to work

The Atlanta Police Department is in mourning after one of its officers died overnight.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum confirmed with FOX 5 that the officer suffered a medical emergency as he was reporting to work.

The officer's brothers and sisters in blue escorted his body from Grady Memorial Hospital to the Medical Examiner's Office.

According to officials, the officer was coming from a second job and had yet to report for duty.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Paramedics rushed the man to Grady. Unfortunately, doctors couldn't save his life.

All night long, fellow APD officers and those from other departments showed up at the hospital to pay their respects.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Officials have not released the name of the officer or what may have been the cause of his death.

Schierbaum says his department is hurting now and is asking for the public's thoughts and prayers for the man's family.