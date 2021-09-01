Police searching for new leads 1 year after Atlanta man's murder

After a year-long investigation, Atlanta police are hoping someone can help them solve the mysterious death of a man found shot in his apartment.

Officials say on Aug. 14 at around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person injured at the Kings Glen Apartments on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When they arrived, officers found 35-year-old Michael Heard shot in the head.

Speaking to FOX 5 in February, Heard's mother Marvaleen James said she believed her son knew his killer.

"It's not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him. There's not a day that goes by that my heart doesn't hurt for him," James said

James said Heard had company over that fatal night and that person was briefly seen by her nephew, who was also living at the apartment.

SEE MORE: 'Somebody pretended to be God': Mother pleading for answers in son's unsolved murder

"Michael had company. There was a young man there but he was sitting in the chair with his back turned. So the only description that he saw was it was a dark-skinned guy with short dreads. He left to go to work," she said.

Atlanta police have been investigating, but have not named anyone as a suspect in Heard's death. They are hoping a new press conference will help shed some light on the shooting.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of a suspect is encouraged to contact Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.