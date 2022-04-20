Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

The Atlanta Police Department said detectives are at the scene of a deadly shooting on a busy southwest Atlanta road.

Police confirmed they are investigating a homicide near the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Harland Terrace neighborhood

Police have not identified a suspect, victim or what led to the shooting.

FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene to learn more details.

