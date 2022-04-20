Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said detectives are at the scene of a deadly shooting on a busy southwest Atlanta road. 

Police confirmed they are investigating a homicide near the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Harland Terrace neighborhood

Police have not identified a suspect, victim or what led to the shooting. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is en route to the scene to learn more details. 

