Police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta baseball player

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:15PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police announced Thursday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Clark Atlanta University student-athlete.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jatonne Sterling.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says Peoples and Sterling knew one another. The two men were having a dispute in the parking lot prior to the shooting. The fight ultimately erupted into gunfire inside their vehicle.

"We know that Jatonne got inside that vehicle, there was some type of dispute that occurred inside the vehicles," said Deputy Chief Hampton. "We know there was an exchange of gunfire. I'm sure the follow-up questions are 'Who had weapons?' 'Who shot who?' and again, it's still early on to identify."

Deputy Hampton say they were able to recover the vehicle, which he identified as a white Toyota.

Investigators are searching for another person they believe was in the car at the time of the deadly shooting.

Clark Atlanta University Police Chief Debra A. Williams says the unique partnership her department has with the Atlanta Police Department helped to ensure a quick arrest in this case. She says cameras around the campus also played a role in piece the case together.

Peoples, who is not a student at Clark Atlanta, has a criminal history in two separate states, police say. He was also injured in the shooting, but it unclear who fired the shot. Peoples was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. His charges include felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession/purchase of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

FAMILY REMEMBER CLARK ATLANTA BASEBALL PLAYER SHOT AND KILLED  

Family photo of Clark Atlanta student Jatoone Sterling, who was shot and killed in the CAU Catholic center parking lot on Feb. 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

A sophomore at Clark Atlanta, Sterling was shot and killed Tuesday outside the Lyke House Catholic Newman Center at the Atlanta University Center Consortium. A native of Chicago, Sterling was a member of the Clark Atlanta baseball team. 

Sterling's family traveled from Chicago to Atlanta Wednesday. Students held a vigil on campus to honor his memory.

All classes were canceled at Clark Atlanta to help students process and heal.