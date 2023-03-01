Family remembers Clark Atlanta student killed in Catholic center parking lot

The family of a Clark Atlanta University student murdered in the parking lot of a Catholic center on Beckwith Street is devastated.

Jatonne Sterling’s relatives say they never imagined his life would be cut short like this.

Atlanta Police are actively working this case and looking for Sterling's killer.

Father Urey Patrick Mark and his staff pulled together a prayer service for the Clark Atlanta sophomore Wednesday at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Father Urey Patrick Mark holds a special service on March 1, 2023, for Clark Atlanta student Jatoone Sterling, who was shot and killed in the CAU Catholic center parking lot.

Atlanta Police say the 20-year-old was shot and killed in the Lyke House Catholic Newman Center Parking lot about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives say the two men met in the parking lot and got into a dispute that ended in violence.

"Jatonne is not a Catholic, but he is a student and a child of God, and so, with this tragic situation we are just saddening. We are hurt," Father Urey Patrick Mark replied.

Jatonne's mother and sister flew into Atlanta Wednesday morning from Chicago. They shared many family photos with FOX 5 and said they never would have imagined being in this predicament.

Family photo of Clark Atlanta student Jatoone Sterling, who was shot and killed in the CAU Catholic center parking lot on Feb. 28, 2023.

Jatonne's long time baseball coach said the 20-year-old had a promising future and was the type of student athlete every coach dreamed of.

"I've been with Jatonne most all of his life. He is an outstanding student athlete, great in the community. The young man was fantastic with helping out in the community. He was well like within the school. He was my go-to guy," Morgan Parks High School Coach Ernest Radcliffe exclaimed.

Father Mark called the property the Catholic center sits on sacred ground. He says this type of violence has never occurred on his center's property before. He vows this will be the last time.