20-year-old man killed in shooting near AUC Catholic Student Center

Atlanta Police have confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot and killed near the Lyke House Catholic Newman Center at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.

Police cars lined up outside the front of the building to begin an investigation at the taped off scene. Pieces of broken glass can still be seen on the ground in the parking lot.

Officials said that is where they found the young man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our victim appears to be during the age of 20 and 25 years old, Black male. We believe this was an incident, possibly an escalated dispute, between he and an acquaintance. So, it's not going to be random, it seems to be targeted," Lt. Germain Dearlove told FOX 5.

A member of the Catholic Clergy came out to the scene Tuesday evening to bless the site of the shooting.

This investigation remains ongoing.

What is the Lyke House Catholic Newman Center?

The Lyke House Catholic Newman Center services Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Georgia State University.

Its mission is to "establish spiritual, academic, and faith development," while focusing on "missionary disciples and peer evangelizers in the digital age," according to its website.

In addition to holding mass, the center hosts concerts, lectures, sermons, organizes pilgrimages, outreaches, and other community events.

It also offers peer-to-peer help and other spiritual guidance.

The center is also adjacent to Brawley Hall, a dorm for Clarke Atlanta University students.

What is the AUC?

The Atlanta University Center Consortium is the world’s largest private institutions of higher education consortia consisting of Historically Black Colleges and University.

Its members include Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College – all of which are adjacent to one another.

The roots of the AUC date back to the 1860s with the formation of Atlanta University and Clark College, which would merge more than a century later, as well as Morehouse College. Spelman College would be established about 20 years later.