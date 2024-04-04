Atlanta police looking for repeat burglar on Metropolitan Parkway

article

The Atlanta Police Department's Burglary Unit is reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in a recent burglary incident at a local business.

The incident, which occurred on March 26 at 2685 Metropolitan Parkway, involved multiple break-ins at the establishment.

Preliminary investigation findings suggest that the male suspect unlawfully entered the premises on multiple occasions. During the first break-in, the thief stole a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox gaming console. Subsequently, the thief returned to the scene and absconded with additional items.

APD has released photos of the male they believe is responsible.

Members of the public who may have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect are urged to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Individuals providing information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Callers have the option to remain anonymous and are not required to disclose their name or any identifying details.