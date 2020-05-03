Atlanta police investigate double shooting

Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday night.

According to investigators, officers went to the 2700 block of Emerald Court around 10:13 p.m. When officers arrived two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered a gunshot to the head, while the other was shot in the side.

The victim with the head wound was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police did not confirm if any suspects were in custody.

An investigation continues.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Good Day Atlanta beginning at 4:30 a.m.

