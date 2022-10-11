Atlanta police investigate confirmed shooting

Early Tuesday morning, Atlanta police reported two cars that appeared to be involved in an accident.

After several units were dispatched to the scene to investigate, rumors swirled that the scene on Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street in Southwest Atlanta was a shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 5 Atlanta

A FOX 5 Atlanta crew who went to the scene to provide updates and details said they saw numerous bullet shell casings on the ground.

Police have confirmed that a shooting took place, but no one was shot.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.