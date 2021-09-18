Atlanta police investigate apartments to find burned, boarded buildings

article

Atlanta police found 150 code violations while investigating an apartment complex that was the subject of ongoing complaints.

Police went on July 22 to investigate Forest Cove Apartments on 900 New Town Circle and found broken windows, open and improperly boarded vacant units, abandoned cars, burned buildings and heaps of trash and weed overgrowth.

Police said the violations were forwarded to the Office of the City Solicitor.

"We continue working closely with the solicitor’s office and are hopeful the property owner will remedy the issues soon," Atlanta police said in a statement.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Code Enforcement Unit conducted a detail at 900 New Town Circle (Forest Cove Apartments) to investigate and document complaints of and on-going issues with code violations. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Images from the site showed mattresses out in front of one building. There were piles of trash outside of several buildings.

Several units had broken windows upstairs and the front doors were boarded.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.