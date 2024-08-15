Atlanta police hunt for tall woman in Buckhead bar assault case

article

Atlanta police are searching for a woman wanted for an assault at a Buckhead bar in January.

The incident happened at Moondogs Sports Bar located at 3179 Peachtree Rd NE on Jan. 13. According to the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit, the woman seen in images released on Thursday assaulted the victim in the doorway of a restroom.

Police say the woman is about 6 feet tall or taller.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for the arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at the tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).