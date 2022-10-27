Police report names Atlanta officer accused of shooting driver involved in alleged Midtown road rage incident

article

A police report named the officer who shot a man while trying to intervene during an alleged road rage incident on Tuesday night in Midtown. The police report did not mention if the victim was armed during his altercation with the police officer.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report, officer Jordan Hill saw a woman, who the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified as Mahogany Price, falling from a moving car on 16th Street and West Peachtree Street. She was allegedly arguing with the car's driver, James Wilborn, whom she knew.

According to the report, Hill approached Wilborn and fired his service weapon in response to the man's reaction.

"Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle and as a result of the drivers’ (sic) actions Officer Jordan Hill discharged his City-Issued Duty Weapon," the report said.

The GBI said Tuesday a "fight" between Hill and Willborn ensued when the officer tried to stop the man from leaving. Wilborn had ignored the officer's commands, according to the GBI.

The officer fired and hit Wilborn, who died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta police did not find a weapon at the scene before the GBI took over the investigation.

"Right now, we have not found a weapon, but we also have not processed the vehicle," said Deputy Chief Hampton on Tuesday night. "That will be left up to the GBI."

The GBI's statement on Tuesday did not mention Wilborn was armed.