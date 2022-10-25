Midtown Atlanta shooting shuts down major roadway

Police have blocked a major artery through the heart of Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday evening after a report of a shooting.

Atlanta police say officers were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to the intersection of West Peachtree Street and 16th Street. Investigators have not yet released details about the incident.

A Midtown resident sent videos of the scene showing the intersection, which also feeds into the MARTA Arts Center Station, blocked.

This image, which has been blurred so as not to show any potential victims, appears to show a crime scene at the intersection of West Peachtree Street and 16th Street in Midtown Atlanta on Oct. 25, 2022. (Used with permission)

It was not immediately clear if the incident was impacting MARTA traffic.

At least one person appears to have been taken away by medics from the scene, the videos show.

West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta was blocked after a report of a shooting on Oct. 25, 2022. (FOX 5)

No word on when the road would reopen to traffic.

