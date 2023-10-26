Atlanta police canvass neighborhood looking for new clues in unsolved murders

Atlanta homicide detectives are seeking new leads in two separate murder cases, both of which occurred nearly a year ago to the day, about a mile apart.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives canvassed Lindwood Avenue, hoping to find vital clues related to these unsolved cases. The first incident took place in the parking lot outside Manuel's Tavern on North Highland Avenue. In this case, 54-year-old Dean Phillips confronted a thief who was breaking into cars. As a result, Phillips tragically lost his life. A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator in this case.

The second homicide case involved the death of an innocent man, Ned Jackson. The police believe that this suspect was on a shooting spree, and Jackson was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time. The authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in solving these cases.

If you have any information that could aid in these investigations, please contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous while providing valuable information to help solve these crimes.