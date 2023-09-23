Atlanta police hike up reward for new information in deadly Manuel's Tavern shooting

Police are still looking for answers in the 2022 Manuel Tavern's murder case. In an effort to encourage potential witnesses to come forward, Atlanta police say they're now offering a bigger reward.

Authorities are hoping to solve the murder of Dean Phillips, a man who was fatally shot at the neighborhood bar on Oct. 27, 2022.

Information that could lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for up to $25,000 now. That's up from the $10,000 they were offering back in July.

Dean Phillips was shot and killed in a "brazen criminal act" at Manuel's Tavern in northeast Atlanta on Oct. 27, 2022. (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

Last year, Phillips was shot to death just after closing his tab and heading for the door. Police say that's when he ran into a would-be robber in the parking area.

The tavern's owner, Brian Maloof told police about 15 people watched Phillips' interaction with the thief. They had all called 911 before the suspect pulled out his weapon.

Witnesses who have spoken to police said the shooter jumped into a getaway car waiting nearby and sped off.

If you have any information on the details of this case, you can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information in order to be eligible for the reward.