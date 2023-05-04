Reward now up to $5,000 for information on October 2022 murder in Atlanta

article

Authorities in Atlanta are increasing the reward for information in connection to the murder of a man that took place in October of last year.

Ned Jackson was found shot in the back of the head in the 600 block of Boulevard NE the night of October 27.

Police released video of a vehicle and person of interest. In the video, a white sedan with a black roof and a black male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes, are items of interest.

On Thursday, Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms announced the reward has been increased to $5,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)