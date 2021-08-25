Atlanta police arrest three brothers for murder

article

Atlanta police said investigators served murder warrants and arrested three brothers in a deadly Monday shooting on Perry Boulevard.

Police said Gregory Yancey, Gerry Yancey and Bobby Yancey all face murder charges. Gregory Yancey was also arrested on possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All three are in Fulton County Jail.

Police charged them in a deadly shooting on 2498 Perry Boulevard in Atlanta.

MORE: 'Put the guns down': APD Deputy Chief shares how citizens can help prevent violent crimes

Police said the incident stemmed from a late-night fight at a Northwest Atlanta gas station parking lot that turned deadly.

Officers found the victim shot multiple times and rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators think this started as a fight between the victim and shooter in the parking lot of a Union 76 gas station. That fight spilled out across the street and ultimately led to the deadly shots being fired.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.