Man gunned down during NW Atlanta gas station parking lot fight

A late-night fight turned deadly at a Northwest Atlanta gas station parking lot.

Police were called out to the intersection of Hollywood Road and Perry Boulevard just after 11:30 Monday night. Arriving officers found the victim shot multiple times. Paramedics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Sadly, doctors weren't able to save his life.

Detectives have a tentative identification of the victim, saying he was between the ages of 55 and 65 years old. They are still trying to verify if he lived in the area.

Investigators think this started as a fight between the victim and shooter in the parking lot of a Union 76 gas station. That fight spilled out across the street and ultimately led to the deadly shots being fired.

MORE: 'Put the guns down': APD Deputy Chief shares how citizens can help prevent violent crimes

A police dog could be seen looking for clues. Detectives wouldn't say if they have any witnesses or if store surveillance video is helping with the investigation. Also unreleased right now, a suspect description or what caused the fight to break out.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.