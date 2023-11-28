More than two-thirds of pedestrian deaths occur in predominately Black neighborhoods, study finds

A new report by the group PropelATL shows that pedestrian deaths on Atlanta streets rose dramatically last year. Most are happening in predominantly Black neighborhoods in the city.

Valerie Handy-Carey’s daughter, Brittany Glover, was hit and killed on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in September 2022.

"We loved Brittany. We miss Brittany. It has an impact on our family, the torment of not knowing who," Handy-Carey said.

The driver still hasn’t been identified.

A week ago, Atlanta City Council member Keisha Waites put up $3,000 of her own money and collected $7,000 from eight other members to offer a $10,000 reward to whoever can help identify the driver.

This new report shows that Glover was just one of 38 people hit and killed in the city limits of Atlanta in 2022.

"It's really sad. And for us, it shows a lack of a sense of urgency and accountability," Handy-Carey said.

According to the "38 Reasons Why" report by PropelATL, pedestrian deaths by cars just in the city of Atlanta in 2022 went up from 31 in 2021 to 38 in 2022. That’s a 23% increase.

It is a 52% increase compared to 2020.

"This is part of the very disturbing local trend that reflects the already tragic national trend, but that we're experiencing at a higher rate," said Rebecca Serna, Executive Director of PropelATL.

The report shows how Atlanta averages 12.8 traffic deaths per 100,000 people.

More than double the average in peer cities like Chicago (5.4) and Seattle (3.72).

"Here in Atlanta, our streets are not really designed for safety overall. They're really designed more for speed. How can we get as many cars through as possible? So, the lack of safe pedestrian crossings, the lack of bike lanes, and the very wide, fast car travel lanes all contribute to this problem," Serna said.

The report also shows that more than two-thirds of the pedestrian deaths in 2022 were in Atlanta’s predominantly Black neighborhoods.

"Where policy decisions have resulted in more dangerous streets, fewer sidewalks, fewer bike lanes and fewer pedestrian crossings at crosswalks that are very far apart," Serna said.

Handy-Carey says that was a disturbing finding to read.

"And you have to ask yourself, why is that?" Handy-Carey said.

The report also finds that 50% of these pedestrian crashes happen on just 10% of Atlanta’s streets.

"By making changes to those 10% of streets, we could dramatically improve pedestrian safety in Atlanta," Serna said.

What can be done by the city to immediately improve pedestrian safety?

"One of our campaigns is for the city and the state to adopt pedestrian safety signal timing, basically giving pedestrians a head start when they're crossing the street. It's cheap, it's quick. And it's been proven to dramatically reduce pedestrian crashes," Serna said.

Handy-Carey wants to see more accountability from city leaders on this issue.

"There's no other responsibility that you have before you fix the street, because people are still dying," she said.

Serna says the city is making some efforts.

She mentioned pedestrian crossings the city is planning to put on Moreland Avenue, where three pedestrians were killed last year.

She also says 40 of the voter-approved "Moving Atlanta Forward" projects are pedestrian safety improvements.

Anyone with information about who hit and killed Brittany Glover, should call the Atlanta Police Department. Tipsters may be eligible for the $10,000 reward.

You can view the full report here.