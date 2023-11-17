Atlanta City Council member offers $10K reward for driver in deadly hit-and-run

Atlanta officials are hoping a new $10,000 reward will help find a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman over a year ago.

On Sept. 19, 2022, a driver hit Brittany Glover on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near the intersection of Finley Avenue. The 33-year-old woman died from her injuries.

After the deadly crash, the driver fled. They remain still at large.

"She loved her family, she loved her friends," Glover's mother Valerie Handy-Carey said at a memorial six months after the woman's death. "She showed up for them and I want the community to show up for her."

With no suspect identified, Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Waites has put up $3,000 of her own money and collected $7,000 from eight other members of the City Council to offer a reward to whoever can help catch the killer.

"I feel this is a necessary step to get justice for the family of Brittany Glover. I am confident that this $10,000.00 incentive will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this senseless act," Waites said in a statement.

Brittany Glover (Courtesy of the family)

At least 13 people have died on the parkway since 2017, half of whom were pedestrians, according to the pedestrian and bicyclist advocacy group Propel ATL.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.