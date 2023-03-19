Family of woman killed in hit-and-run demands change on one of Atlanta’s deadliest roads

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
8
Freeze Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Family of woman killed in hit-and-run demands change on one of Atlanta’s deadliest roads

By
Published 
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Family of Atlanta hit-and-run victim demands change, driver still at-large

The family of a woman hit and killed on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway rallied Sunday to demand change. Exactly six months ago, a driver hit Brittany Glover on what is regarded as one of Atlanta's deadliest roadways and then drove away.

ATLANTA - The family of Brittany Glover rallied Sunday at the exact spot she was killed six months ago.

Glover was hit and killed by a driver on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the intersection of Finley Avenue. She was only 34-years-old.

Six months later, that driver is still out there.

Brittany was hit and killed by a driver on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the intersection of Finley Avenue.

Glover’s mother, Valerie Handy-Carey, joined pedestrian advocates and community leaders on the side of the road demanding justice for her daughter and for change on the busy road.

At least 13 people have died on the parkway since 2017, half of whom were pedestrians, according to the pedestrian and bicyclist advocacy group Propel ATL.

Pedestrian advocates and community leaders demanded change on the busy road where Brittany was killed. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"It’s been six months and the perpetrators have not been arrested, so I’m going to ask the community if you know something, say something," Handy-Carey said.

She also called for changes to prevent future fatalities, such as the installation of pedestrian crosswalks with lights and more speed limit signs.

Image 1 of 2

Pedestrian advocates and community leaders demanded change on the busy road where Brittany was killed.

From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Amichi Bertrand, who owns a business called Parcel 44, said infrastructure in the area has failed to keep pace with the development boom.

"Y’all are building clearly residential communities on a state highway," Bertrand said. "It doesn’t make sense to invite families here if you can’t make it safe for them to exist."

Councilmember Keisha Waites, Post 3 At-Large, said that since it’s a state highway, it’s out of the city’s hands. However, she plans on reaching out to the General Assembly to create change.

"We can’t bring Brittany back, but we can certainly work on small transit opportunities like putting a light in this intersection," Waites said.

Image 1 of 2

Brittany Glover

"I want to prevent somebody else’s family from going through the same thing that I’ve gone through," Handy-Carey said.

Georgia ranks as one of the deadliest states in the country for pedestrians. In 2021, 322 people throughout the state were killed by cars while on foot.

The Georgia Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday on the changes Brittany’s family is pushing for.

"She loved her family, she loved her friends," Handy-Carey said. "She showed up for them and I want the community to show up for her."