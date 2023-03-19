Family of woman killed in hit-and-run demands change on one of Atlanta’s deadliest roads

The family of Brittany Glover rallied Sunday at the exact spot she was killed six months ago.

Glover was hit and killed by a driver on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the intersection of Finley Avenue. She was only 34-years-old.

Six months later, that driver is still out there.

Glover’s mother, Valerie Handy-Carey, joined pedestrian advocates and community leaders on the side of the road demanding justice for her daughter and for change on the busy road.

At least 13 people have died on the parkway since 2017, half of whom were pedestrians, according to the pedestrian and bicyclist advocacy group Propel ATL.

"It’s been six months and the perpetrators have not been arrested, so I’m going to ask the community if you know something, say something," Handy-Carey said.

She also called for changes to prevent future fatalities, such as the installation of pedestrian crosswalks with lights and more speed limit signs.

Amichi Bertrand, who owns a business called Parcel 44, said infrastructure in the area has failed to keep pace with the development boom.

"Y’all are building clearly residential communities on a state highway," Bertrand said. "It doesn’t make sense to invite families here if you can’t make it safe for them to exist."

Councilmember Keisha Waites, Post 3 At-Large, said that since it’s a state highway, it’s out of the city’s hands. However, she plans on reaching out to the General Assembly to create change.

"We can’t bring Brittany back, but we can certainly work on small transit opportunities like putting a light in this intersection," Waites said.

"I want to prevent somebody else’s family from going through the same thing that I’ve gone through," Handy-Carey said.

Georgia ranks as one of the deadliest states in the country for pedestrians. In 2021, 322 people throughout the state were killed by cars while on foot.

The Georgia Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday on the changes Brittany’s family is pushing for.

"She loved her family, she loved her friends," Handy-Carey said. "She showed up for them and I want the community to show up for her."