Georgia congressman helps 250 residents get new passports

article

Rep. Hank Johnson helped 250 residents from Georgia's fourth congressional district renew or apply for their passports on Wednesday morning.

The residents, who reserved slots beforehand, were able to bypass anticipated delays with the U.S. Postal Service by having their passports processed directly by passport agent officials.

Hank's 2024 District Passport Day began at 9 a.m. at the Latin American Association on Buford Highway.

If you missed the event, there are still other ways to renew a passport.

