Man killed in shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

article

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near Ponce City Market overnight.

Officers tell FOX 5 that they responded a little after 9 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward.

At the scene, investigators found the body of a man with at least one bullet wound.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind his death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.