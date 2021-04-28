Atlanta official pushes to house more criminals at the city jail

Cleta Winslow, an Atlanta City Council member, believes criminals are flowing into the city because they have no fear of breaking the law and suffering the consequences.

"Let me just say this to the administration," Winslow remarked during the public safety panel meeting, "people are fearful, crime is up."

The local lawmaker, who along with Michael Bond has served longer than any other current member, addressed the request from Fulton County.

To be allowed to relocate some of their inmates to the downtown city jail due to overcrowding.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms plans to close the virtually empty jail and convert it to a community center "of equity".

Winslow suggests the mayor think long-term about the conversion, but in the short-term allow the Fulton County sheriff to move some inmates to the city facility.

There are choices made virtually every day by prosecutors regarding which inmates to house and which to let out on bond due to housing restraints.

And Winslow says the lawbreakers have gotten the message and they like that message.

"We are not a law and order city, and that’s not good," Winslow said.

An aide to Mayor Bottoms told Winslow and the other members of the council the negotiations with Fulton County will continue.

