Atlanta non-profit provides critical services amid coronavirus outbreak

From distributing meals to offering mental health services, the Atlanta based non-profit CHRIS 180 is providing critical services to the most vulnerable in our community during this difficult time.

The organization's staff and volunteers are meeting the physical and mental needs of area residents.

The group began the day on Flat Shoals Parkway packing bags of food for distribution.

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting shelter in place order present an added challenge for the community CHRIS 180 serves.

CHRIS 180 President and CEO Kathy Colbenson says the organization has increased its outreach efforts in recent weeks to help those who lack even basic resources during this crisis.

"Working with people who need us the most and providing behavioral health services and food and counseling as much as anyone needs in this time of great anxiety"

Colbenson finds this is an especially tough time for the economically disadvantaged and their children, who are not only worried about their health but have the added anxiety of making a rent payment, putting food on the table, even doing schoolwork with limited internet service.

That is why each bag of food also contains information detailing various resources available for people who need assistance.

The group also performs safety and well checks while distributing food.

Program Manager Alfred Garner says they are for the community they serve, a steadying presence in these uncertain times.

"It feels good. These are the days where you pride yourself on being a social worker and just helping somebody. "