Atlanta New Year's Eve Peach Drop returns with Ashanti, Goodie Mob

The Atlanta Peach Drop is back and will be ringing in the new year with some big names.

After two years off due to COVID-19, the 33rd Annual Peach Drop Festival will be back at Underground Atlanta, where thousands will watch the historic peach drop during the countdown to midnight.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts has been a part of the festival since the beginning in 1989.

"It's something that many of us have grown up with and when we didn't have it, it was sort of like there was a hole at the end of the year, beginning of the new year," Chairman Pitts said. "Here we go, once again. Something warm and fuzzy. Makes you feel good and all excited about 2022."

In 2019, the City of Atlanta canceled the event due to location challenges.

It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Chairman Pitts, and undoubtedly others, are excited to see a decades long tradition come back.

"We seem to be turning the corner, so I think people are looking for something to feel good about. So here's something from the past that is now in the present, and it's a feel good thing. So I say welcome back Peach drop," he said.

Thursday, officials announced Grammy-Award winning singer Ashanti will headline the festival. The multi-platinum singer is known for her popular songs including "Foolish," "Rock wit U (Awww Baby)" and "Only You."

Joining Ashanti will be legendary Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob, which features Big Gipp, Khujo, T-Mo, and CeeLo Green.

Rounding out the lineup will be rising star and Atlanta native Blanco Brown, whose latest single was "Nobody's More Country."

The event will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning radio personality Ryan Cameron of Magic 107.5.

The festival, which has been put on since 1989, attracts over 60,000 attendees. It had been moved to the Flatiron Building after Underground Atlanta was sold to a private developer, but has now returned to its original location.

The stage will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

