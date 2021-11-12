Atlanta New Year's Eve Peach Drop: After Texas incident, safety top of mind
ATLANTA - The Peach Drop New Year's Eve celebration is on this year.
An Atlanta City Council panel this week approved the funding to stage the party to be held at its old location, Underground Atlanta downtown.
Some members immediately asked the city event director about planning, following the fatal crowd incident in Texas involving the same production company putting on the Underground celebration.
Ebony Barley expressed "full confidence" authorities will be able to safely manage New Year's crowds.
She explained the audience will not be right next to the stage which is elevated.
In fact, the audience will stage in different sections and the fire department will be prepared to close off late arrivals if the numbers get too large.
