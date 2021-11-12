Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta New Year's Eve Peach Drop: After Texas incident, safety top of mind

Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

City reviewing safety of Atlanta Peach Drop

Atlanta is reviewing its safety and security measures for its annual Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta following the deadly gathering at the AstroWorld festival.

ATLANTA - The Peach Drop New Year's Eve celebration is on this year.

An Atlanta City Council panel this week approved the funding to stage the party to be held at its old location, Underground Atlanta downtown.

Some members immediately asked the city event director about planning, following the fatal crowd incident in Texas involving the same production company putting on the Underground celebration.

NO PEACH DROP THIS YEAR, BUT THE FAMOUS 'PEACH' WILL BE ON DISPLAY

Ebony Barley expressed "full confidence" authorities will be able to safely manage New Year's crowds.

She explained the audience will not be right next to the stage which is elevated.  

In fact, the audience will stage in different sections and the fire department will be prepared to close off late arrivals if the numbers get too large. 

POSSUM DROP MAY BE A PEACH AS PEACH DROP PLAYS POSSUM

