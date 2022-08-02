Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds

article

If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia.

According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.

The only city that beats the capitol of the Peach State is Dallas, Texas, the company found.

According to the findings, which were taken from a survey of millions of home projects across the country, July and August are the buggiest months of the year. Texas and Florida have been hit the hardest by the six-legged creepy crawlies, with seven cities in the top 10 for buggiest cities.

"During summer months, the warm, humid weather can spell big trouble when it comes to mosquitos, ticks, flies, bees and other pests," said David Steckel, Thumbtack’s home expert, "Keep bugs out all summer by turning on a dehumidifier, eliminating standing water in your yard and garden and by keeping screenless windows shut. Hiring a bug control professional can help identify areas for improvement and provide you with regular maintenance to avoid problems down the line."

Around Atlanta, officials have already warned residents about the possibility of mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus.

In late July, mosquitoes trapped near Grant Park and Washington Park have tested positive for the virus. More mosquitoes have been found to have the virus near the popular Atlanta BeltLine trail in the West End.

The full top 20 list from Thumbtack is below: