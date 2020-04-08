Atlanta musician turns to Facebook to help pay bills during COVID-19 pandemic

An Atlanta-based saxophonist used to travel all over Georgia and to neighboring states to share his talents. But with COVID-19, traveling isn’t an option anymore, and most of his events were canceled anyway.

Christopher King says he’s been playing music since 6th grade. Both of his parents were musicians, so it was only natural that he would grow up with the same music skills. He says, “It was just always in me.”

King’s events ranged from weddings to funerals, church services to big events, and more. He traveled throughout Georgia but also did work in South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama.

“I think it’s crazy, in a nutshell,” says King about COVID-19. He says a lot of his events were canceled immediately. Brides are working to push back their weddings until August or September, and many events are being canceled altogether.

But King says he is still able to provide live music for funerals, although it has changed. Now, King says funerals have 10 or fewer people and he says he is blessed to be one of those 10 people and provide music during the sorrowful time.

He’s also able to pre-record his performances for church services. But King says it’s not enough to pay the bills. “Now, we’re digging into our savings or I know I am because we’re not making a profit.”

That’s why King decided to turn to Facebook. He’s hosting about 3-hour Facebook Live concerts for free, but King posts his Cash App information for anyone who feels compelled to donate.

More than 3,600 people are watching his concerts and King says, “they were saying it’s therapeutic. They’re at home working and they’re not watching, but they’re listening to me.”

King says many local artists are also resorting to social media to host free concerts. “If you enjoy what they do, just support them. Tip them. And just pray that all of this is over soon, and just stay positive as much as possible,” says King.

If you’d like to follow King or watch one of his free concerts you can check out his Instagram page here or his Facebook page here.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

