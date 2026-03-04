Coweta County grandfather sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse material

The Brief A Coweta County man is going to prison for possession of child pornography, according to the district attorney's office. Craig Jacobson, 53, must serve 10 years in custody and then register as a sex offender. Prosecutors said that Adams may not have taken the pictures or videos himself, but by downloading them, he continued the victimization of the children involved.



A 53-year-old Coweta County man has pleaded guilty to possession of child porn after authorities say they found dozens of videos and images on his electronic devices after his arrest in 2024.

What we know:

Coweta County prosecutor Brett Adams said that although authorities found several dozen videos and images involving children on Craig Jacobson's electronic devices, he pleaded guilty to possession of five videos involving children.

Jacobson received a 20-year sentence with 10 years to be served in custody, and the prosecutor says he'll be closely watched for a long time.

"And then he'll have sex offender conditions. So he'll have to register as a sex offender. He'll be prohibited from where he can live, where he can stay, who he can see, what images he can and can't have, and what devices he can and can't have," Adams said.

Investigators with the Coweta County Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading to Jacobson's arrest and the seizure of his electronic devices.

What they're saying:

The prosecutor says more sexual videos and images of children were discovered later on Jacobson's devices, and he chose to plead guilty rather than go to trial.

"He might not have taken any videos himself with a camera of a child, but because he searched them out, someone else did. A d so he is responsible as well for all the suffering and the problems that those children had to go through."