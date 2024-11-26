Coweta County grandfather arrested for sexual exploitation of children, deputies say

A Coweta County grandfather has been arrested for sexual exploitation of children, and the sheriff’s office says it's now looking into his online activity.

Craig Allan Jacobson, 51, is being held in the Coweta County Jail.

A tip about his alleged online activity came through the GBI last Friday to the sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit. The sheriff’s office says its investigation confirmed Jacobson was allegedly in possession of child sexual abuse material, or child porn.

FOX 5 obtained body cam video of Jacobson’s arrest at his Coweta County home Monday afternoon. A deputy led Jacobson out of his home in handcuffs. The sheriff’s office says it also served a search warrant to seize all of his electronic devices.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation discovered some very disturbing evidence of Jacobson's alleged online activity and the sharing of photos of children with others who are also under investigation.

The sheriff's office says it will be diving into Jacobson’s devices and depending on what they find, they say there is the possibility of additional charges.