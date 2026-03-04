Atlanta Police release video of southwest Atlanta apartment shootout; suspect at large
ATLANTA - Authorities are searching for the gunmen responsible for a shootout at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex two days after Christmas.
What we know:
The incident occurred at the Crystal Townhomes at 3804 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2025, following reports of gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers located 37-year-old Eduardo Mejia, who had sustained a gunshot wound.
He was treated for his injuries.
Surveillance video released this week shows Mejia exchanging fire with a man in front of a building before being shot in the left arm.
What we don't know:
The unidentified gunman fled the scene.
What you can do:
This is a Crime Stoppers Atlanta case; a reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest and indictment. This is a Crime Stoppers Atlanta case and there is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the gunman. Anyone with information can anonymously contact them at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.
The Source: The details in this article come from the Atlanta Police Department and Crime Stoppers Atlanta.