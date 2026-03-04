Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Police release video of southwest Atlanta apartment shootout; suspect at large

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 4, 2026 8:29pm EST
Video: SW Atlanta apartment shootout gunman hunt

Atlanta Police released surveillance footage of a violent shootout at Crystal Townhomes on MLK Jr. Drive, offering a $5,000 reward to identify the gunman who shot 37-year-old Eduardo Mejia.

The Brief

    • Police are searching for an unidentified gunman who fled a shootout at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
    • New surveillance footage captures the exchange of gunfire that left victim Eduardo Mejia wounded in the arm.
    • Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a cash reward for anonymous tips leading to the suspect's arrest.

ATLANTA - Authorities are searching for the gunmen responsible for a shootout at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex two days after Christmas. 

What we know:

The incident occurred at the Crystal Townhomes at 3804 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2025, following reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located 37-year-old Eduardo Mejia, who had sustained a gunshot wound. 

He was treated for his injuries. 

Surveillance video released this week shows Mejia exchanging fire with a man in front of a building before being shot in the left arm.

What we don't know:

The unidentified gunman fled the scene. 

What you can do:

This is a Crime Stoppers Atlanta case; a reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest and indictment. This is a Crime Stoppers Atlanta case and there is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the gunman. Anyone with information can anonymously contact them at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Atlanta Police Department and Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

