Atlanta Police release video of southwest Atlanta apartment shootout; suspect at large

Authorities are searching for the gunmen responsible for a shootout at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex two days after Christmas.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the Crystal Townhomes at 3804 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2025, following reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located 37-year-old Eduardo Mejia, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

He was treated for his injuries.

Surveillance video released this week shows Mejia exchanging fire with a man in front of a building before being shot in the left arm.

What we don't know:

The unidentified gunman fled the scene.

What you can do:

This is a Crime Stoppers Atlanta case; a reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information can anonymously contact them at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA.