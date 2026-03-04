Expand / Collapse search

Sandy Springs police arrest man accused of pushing kids off bikes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 4, 2026 8:07pm EST
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Stephen Catterton was arrested in February for allegedly pushing two kids off their bicycles. (Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department) 

The Brief

    • A man was arrested last week for shoving two kids off their bikes. 
    • Stephen Catterton was identified as the suspect. 
    • Police said he was arrested while attending a concert. 

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A man was arrested at a concert last week after he shoved two kids off their bicycles, causing one of them to fall into a fountain, Sandy Springs police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the reported assault on Feb. 28.

Surveillance video captured the man, identified by police as Stephen Catterton, pushing two kids riding by on Galambos Way.

 Catterton was later arrested while attending a concert at City Springs. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say what charges Catterton faces. 

The Source: The above information comes from the Sandy Springs Police Department. 

Sandy SpringsCrime and Public SafetyNews