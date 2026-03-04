Sandy Springs police arrest man accused of pushing kids off bikes

article

A man was arrested at a concert last week after he shoved two kids off their bicycles, causing one of them to fall into a fountain, Sandy Springs police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the reported assault on Feb. 28.

Surveillance video captured the man, identified by police as Stephen Catterton, pushing two kids riding by on Galambos Way.

Catterton was later arrested while attending a concert at City Springs.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what charges Catterton faces.