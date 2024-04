article

An after-prom party in Atlanta ended in gunfire when a partygoer said he caught a group of guys breaking into cars outside.

Atlanta police were called to an Airbnb on Moreland Drive SE on Sunday at 12:28 a.m. where the male victim was shot. He was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police he had confronted three men wearing ski masks. The trio has not yet been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.