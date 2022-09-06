Atlanta Mayor Dickens tests positive for COVID-19, says he has 'minor symptoms'

article

Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens admitted to testing positive for COVID-19 in a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon.

"Good morning Atlanta, and I hope you all had a wonderful Labor Day weekend. I wanted to come on here and let you know I just tested positive for COVID," the mayor said in a video associated with the tweet.

Mayor Dickens revealed his plan to work from home over the coming days while recovering.

"I am feeling fine. I have minor symptoms and I think that's because I am vaccinated, and I am boosted," he said.

Immediate comments poured in wishing him a speedy recovery.

This is Mayor Dickens' second time testing positive for COVID-19 after his first run-in with the virus in 2021 when he was Atlanta's mayor-elect.