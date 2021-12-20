Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

article

Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is only experiencing mild symptoms. Dickens said he is fully vaccinated against the virus.

In a Tweet on Monday evening, Dickens wrote:

"Since the start of the campaign season, I have been required to keep an active schedule. Accordingly, I have regularly been tested for COVID-19. Because the Omicron variant has been surging, I increased my testing frequency to every other day. Today I tested positive for COVID-19 with a rapid test and am awaiting the results of a PCR test."

Dickens went on to write that he cannot be sure when or where he contracted the virus but believes it was in the last week.

He said to those who may have come into contact with someone or who may start exhibiting symptoms should be tested immediately:

"I would urge you to get tested, and to quarantine like I am until you’ve received a negative test result."

The mayor-elect also asked everyone to remain vigilant through the holiday season.

"Please be cautious and smart about your holiday plans," he wrote.

"The hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday season and I look forward to rejoining you across Atlanta after I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes."

In addition to testing, Dickens encouraged everyone to get fully vaccinated and to get a booster shot.

Dickens is expected to take office on Jan. 3, 2022.

